Immigrant would lose citizenship after his criminal past was discovered



People who lie about their criminal past can lose their immigration protection.

Photo: John Moore / .

A Georgia man was arrested and will lose his citizenship after authorities discovered that he lied about his criminal past while obtaining immigration protection.

The Justice Department revealed that Mezemr Abebe Belayneh, 65, of Snellville, Georgia, served as a civil interrogator in a makeshift prison in Dilla, Ethiopia, during a period in the late 1970s known as the Red Terror..

“In prison, Abebe ordered and participated in the severe physical abuse and interrogation of prisoners detained for their political beliefs,” the report states. “The indictment alleges that Abebe illegally obtained US citizenship, to which he was not entitled, by concealing his participation in the Red Terror when he falsely claimed that he had not persecuted anyone for their political views and that he had never committed a crime.”

Their actions are considered human rights violations and sufficient reasons to face justice.

“Human rights violators will find no home in the United States”Said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Criminal Division. “No matter how long it has been, the Department of Justice will find and prosecute people who committed atrocities in their home countries and covered them up in order to enter the United States.”

Abebe is accused of two counts of illegal obtaining naturalization and faces a maximum sentence for each count of 10 years in prison.

Additionally, if convicted, it would also result in automatic revocation of US citizenship.

“The laws of the United States are designed to provide refuge for victims of human rights violations and exclude those who commit them,” said Acting US Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Investigations (HSI) Agents (ICE) participated in the research.

“Abebe’s lies and horrific past deeds have thankfully come back to haunt him,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, HSI Supervisor of Investigations.

The case was also joined by the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC), which seeks to identify, locate and prosecute human rights abusers who try to hide in the United States.