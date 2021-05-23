Immigrant from Ecuador disappears when crossing the border; accuse “coyote” of lying



Johanna Tapia is originally from Guayaquil.

Photo: 1800 Migrant Organization / Courtesy

Johanna Maribel Tapia, A 33-year-old single woman and a stylist by profession, has been missing for just over a month on the border between Mexico and the United States.

Her sister, Concepción Tapia, asked the 1800 Migrante organization for help to locate her, after the Ecuadorian woman stopped communicating at some point in the desert between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

“She worked in the city of Guayaquil, but together with her boyfriend they decided that she would travel to the United States to meet him”, indicates the organization’s report.

She took what Ecuadorians call “the Mexican route,” that is, a direct flight to Mexico from Ecuador and then headed for the northern border for the irregular crossing to the US. Saturday, April 17, was the last time. that was heard of her.

“He called us to tell us not to write to him, because he was going to cross the desert, three days later, they called us and told us that my sister could not continue and that she was abandoned,” said Concepción, who considers that this was a lie of the “coyote”.

The family insisted on details about the fate of Johana, but the person who would help her cross – about whom no more information was provided – gave a new version of the events.

“Later, when we demanded that they tell us the truth, they changed the version and said that my sister could no longer advance and that they told her to turn herself in to the authorities, to follow the road at the border until she sees the cameras and that they will help (sic), ”says the report. “We need all the help they can give us to find my sister, because we are desperate.”

Johanna’s relatives came to the General Prosecutor’s Office in Guayaquil to file a complaint, but they were told there was nothing they could do, because the disappearance was in another country. They also faced problems at the Foreign Ministry, where they put obstacles on the handling of the case.

“The unstoppable departure of Ecuadorians is already a political and social problem of great dimensions that the Ecuadorian government must face as its own and not turn a blind eye”, expressed William Murillo, spokesperson for the migrant aid and advisory organization. “We are talking about human beings, tens of thousands of Ecuadorians who rush to the borders to seek a better future and bet their lives to achieve it, it is time for important political solutions or the demands of the State will begin.”

Johanna has been missing for more than a month, in an area full of dangers, either due to nature, due to the increase in temperatures during the day and cold at night, or due to the operation of organized crime.

“The Guayaquil woman wore black clothes, including a cap of the same color, she has dark hair,” says the complaint.

People who could provide data can do so eb 1800migrante.com or called the phones 0995 135 222 in Ecuador or 1 631 408 1994 in United States.