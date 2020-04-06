The 55-year-old man worked in Tijuana, because of the coronavirus he lost his job; days later he presented symptoms of the disease; he refused to receive treatment “because of his religious beliefs.”

Angeles Marshal

Chiapas.- A migrant of the municipality La Independencia died this Monday from Covid-19.

The 55-year-old man worked in the city of Tijuana. Because of the pandemic he lost his job, on March 19 he returned to his place of origin in Chiapas, a few days later he presented symptoms of the disease, and this Monday died of respiratory failure.

Officially in Chiapas there are 26 people infected with Covid-19, and the migrant is the first person to die from this disease.

The state health secretary, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, had said minutes before the immigrant’s death, in a press conference, that the patient had severe respiratory failure, but even in that circumstance, he and his family resisted that was connected to an artificial respirator, “This because of their religious beliefs.”

“He has refused to carry out a second sample collection to find out the current situation of the disease in his body; he has not been allowed to perform endotrachial intubation either, despite the fact that he presents a severe respiratory picture, which compromises his life, ”said the secretary, just a couple of hours before the immigrant’s death.

These people, according to official data, presented a contagion period from March 11 to 19, while working in Tijuana, Baja California. Upon losing his job, he returned to his home municipality to go through quarantine.

On March 27, already in Chiapas, he had a fever, body pain and cough. The Covid-19 coronavirus test was positive. From there his health condition deteriorated, until the afternoon on Monday when he died.

Chiapas Health Secretary Cruz Castellanos explained that in the city of Comitán de Domínguez, where hundreds of migrants have returned in recent days, another man was infected by a person returning from the United States.

Medical specialists who work in rural and indigenous cities of Chiapas warned of the risk of contagion in this region, as a result of the return of migrants.

Given this scenario, in some municipalities and communities in the area, the population determined to put quarantine returning migrants; and up to 14 days later, if they do not present symptoms of Covid-19 infection, allow them to integrate.