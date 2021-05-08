Immigrant boy died after being beaten for $ 1 at his school in New York

NYC boy’s death ‘suspicious’; family says bully hit on $ 1 dare – New York Daily News, why this things happen in school, beautiful boy gone for no reason, please mother leave your kids home school, school is a government mafia https://t.co/QVkg12sLch – ka (@princessesbella) May 8, 2021

Romy Vilsaint, a boy of Haitian origin, died yesterday in Brooklyn (NYC) and according to his family was the victim of an attack by classmates at his school, in the middle of paying $ 1 dollar.

First responders found Vilsaint losing consciousness at his Flatbush home and he was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died. Now the NYPD is investigating whether the boy was attacked and said his death was “suspicious.”

Family members said the 5th grader had been attacked a couple of times two days in a row at school PS 361. “He was assaulted by two boys on Wednesday. And received a blow to the head Thursday. There were two different attacks at the school, ”his cousin Roodwiny Exantus told the New York Post yesterday.

After the second attack, Romy told a teacher that he had been assaulted and a third student had paid the attacker $ 1, asserted his cousin.

“He told us, ‘Did I tell you today that I had a bad day at school? A boy hit me on the back of the head and I have a strong headacheExantus narrated, as Romy’s aunt and father cried near him.

“It didn’t look good this morning. Threw up. My aunt had to help him in the shower. At 1 pm he looked bad, bad, bad, “said the boy’s cousin.

Vilsaint immigrated to Brooklyn from Haiti in 2017 with his father, a construction worker, and two sisters. His mother and three other sisters remain in the Caribbean, the family said.

“We are devastated. I was only 12 years old ”, his cousin Exantus lamented. “He was always predicting what would happen next. He was a great kid. He wanted to be an actor or a basketball player ”.