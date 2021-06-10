Immigrant arrests hit new all-time high in May



Migrants are arrested.

The arrests of migrants on the border between United States and Mexico They reached another all-time high of more than 180,000 in May, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported on Wednesday.

The 180,034 arrests in May represent an increase of about 1% compared to the 178,622 in April, which in turn were 3% higher than the 173,348 in March, two months that at the time already marked all-time highs.

Despite the general rise, the arrival of unaccompanied minors to the border in May -14,158- fell again for the second consecutive month after the maximum of 18,951 registered in March. Of these, 10,765 came from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.

Most of the arrests of undocumented persons, more than 121,000, corresponded to adults who migrated alone, a sharp rise compared to the 111,000 of the previous month; while more than 44,000 arrived in families.

CBP also announced that of the 180,034 migrants who were arrested at the border, 112,302 – more than 62% – were immediately deported on the grounds of the health crisis due to the pandemic.

The new month-by-month record numbers show that despite the efforts led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the migration crisis persists on the southern border of The United States, where the arrival of undocumented immigrants has continued to increase since President Joe Biden took office in January.

The Biden administration received harsh criticism because many minors who have crossed the border, especially at the beginning of the crisis, have stayed longer than allowed by law in detention centers run by CBP, which are designed for adults, not children. .

Biden tasked Harris with stopping the migration in late March.

The vice president, for this purpose, traveled this week to Mexico and Guatemala, a country where she urged migrants to “Don’t come” to the United States, statements that received criticism from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.