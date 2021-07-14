Immigrant arrested in New York for the shooting death of his co-worker at a gas station



Milan Ghimire.

Photo: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

Milan Ghimire, a 24-year-old Nepalese immigrant, was arrested yesterday in The Bronx (NYC) and charged with murder for the shooting of a co-worker in the neighboring state, New Jersey.

Both man they worked at a gas station, but the shooting took place in a residential area in Mahwah (NJ). Authorities responded to a 911 call at 9:44 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Phu Tsewang dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

As Bergen County prosecutors announced yesterday, an investigation identified Ghimire, Tsewang’s co-worker, as a suspect. The suspect was found and detained by New York Police Officers (NYPD) in the Bronx.

Ghimire was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree, possession of weapons and tampering with evidence. At the moment New York City authorities are holding him pending extradition to New Jersey, detailed Pix11.

In a statement, prosecutor Mark Musella announced that the arrest was the result of an investigation also conducted by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahwah Police Department. The motive for the crime is unclear.

