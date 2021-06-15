Immersive Labs Raises $ 75 Million to Accelerate Data Platform to Analyze and Unlock Cyber ​​Skills in Large Organizations

Series C funding round led by Insight Partners with the participation of new investors Citi Ventures and Menlo Ventures, in addition to its current investor Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

With this capital, Immersive Labs will maintain its 100% YoY growth with a data-centric approach aimed at linking cyber competencies to risk.

BRISTOL (UK) and BOSTON, Jun 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Immersive Labs, the company that empowers organizations to measure and improve the cybersecurity capabilities of technical and non-technical teams, announces that it has closed a $ 75 million funding round led by new investors Insight Partners along with Menlo Ventures, Citi Ventures and its former investor Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

This investment will accelerate the delivery of the new progressive “Cyber ​​Workforce Optimization” platform. Cyber ​​risks are no longer limited to technical specialists, expert knowledge is now required throughout the organization. From crisis management with executives to developing secure software among engineers to ensuring compliance with legal teams, the platform will draw on data to understand where competencies are needed and implement role-specific training. It will also allow metrics and benchmarking at the managerial level.

Immersive Labs, which has received $ 123 million in private funding, currently counts organizations such as HSBC, Vodafone and the NHS among its clients. With over 100% year-on-year growth, it has recently received numerous industry and business awards as a leader in innovation.

James Hadley, CEO and Founder of Immersive Labs, stated: “As cyber risk is becoming an issue for more and more business functions, cybersecurity knowledge and skills should no longer be the domain of a few. technicians relegated to the background. Everyone, from the teams that create the software to the CEO, has a role to play in solving a widespread problem in the business. This requires displaying and highlighting the competencies of a much broader group of people. ‘

“The first step to achieving this involves understanding where capabilities are lacking, something that has been impossible until now. This investment will allow us to add new analytical capabilities and content to provide a more detailed picture of competencies in the increasing breadth and depth of cyber exposure that organizations face, to help them better measure and manage risk.

“With significant customer and revenue growth globally in recent years, Immersive Labs has established a strong position in the rapidly developing cyber skills space,” said Ryan Hinkle, CEO of Insight Partners. “With influential leadership, an innovative product in a growing market and strong user engagement, the company has the opportunity to continue to lead the cyber readiness market.” As part of the transaction, Hinkle will join the company’s Board of Directors.

In addition to developing the platform, Immersive Labs will use these funds to expand its international presence. In the next two years it will triple the number of employees worldwide to 600, and will launch operations in new APAC regions and Europe.

«The job crisis in cybersecurity is a difficult problem to solve. To guard against incessant threats, the cybersecurity workforce must constantly expand and evolve. Immersive Labs helps large organizations deal with this situation by combining intelligent data analytics with targeted training, ”said Venky Ganesan, Partner at Menlo Ventures. “As a seasoned cybersecurity investor, I find the opportunity for Immersive Labs to solve a massive problem with a horizontal solution exciting. The threat of cybersecurity will continue to grow, making Immersive Labs future-proof as it seeks to help large companies educate themselves and arm themselves against ever-evolving threats. “

Arvind Purushotham, CEO and Global Head of Citi Ventures, explained: “We strongly believe in the value of using people more strategically to help large organizations mitigate growing cyber risk. Until now, this has been a difficult task as, without effective data, it is very difficult to know where to apply capacity development and how to measure its success. That’s why Immersive Labs’ vision is so compelling: It creates visibility and optimizes one of cyber defense’s most valuable assets, human defenders.

James Hayward, Managing Director of the Growth Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, stated: “Immersive Labs has proven to be a valuable partner for companies looking to enhance their ability to resist cyber risks. Their growth and development in the three years since we initially invested has been impressive and we see that they have built a solid foundation to continue growing.

Since its founding in 2017, Immersive Labs has grown to a staff of more than 200 people, with joint operational locations in Bristol and Boston. For more information about the company, visit immersivelabs.com

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs empowers organizations to equip, exercise and expose human e-skills. We provide metrics that give security officers insight into human e-skills and readiness levels across your organization, and we improve them through dynamic labs and crisis scenarios that track the threat landscape. Immersive Labs is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures and Menlo Ventures. Our clients include some of the largest financial services, healthcare, and government agencies. For more information on the Immersive Labs offering, visit www.immersivelabs.com.

