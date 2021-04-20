Immerse yourself in the world of stories with Time Princess

Time Princess, the mobile game where your decisions will determine the course of your history, will celebrate its anniversary in May with more than 5 million downloads.

If you are one of the people who like to read, surely you have ever encountered the situation that you loved a book but the end was not what you expected. Well, we bring you a solution, and that is that now you can change the ending or obtain different outcomes… with several books! With Time princess, a interactive novel turned into a mobile game, you will be able to travel back in time through its stories: from experiencing the French Revolution first-hand to being Marie Antoinette, become Helena de Esparta, discover gangster plots in the United States of the 20s, enter the world of the genie of the lamp and the cave of the 40 thieves or be the protagonist of Little women.

The game, created by the company IGG, has two monthly updates where new books are coming out, each with its respective phases and chapters. However, in order to overcome these phases and continue advancing, you will have to dress your characters with amazing outfits that you can get or create to get a better score. These dresses have a lot of documentation work on the part of the designers, so every detail has its reason and, although it seems like an easy game, it has its difficulty!

Also, Time Princess is a great game for play with your friends because you can share clothes. Thus, both they will help you overcome the phases and you can help them if they are missing a piece to complete their stages faster. And if not, you can always turn to their community on social networks or on Discord, where you will find guides, tricks and contests as well as other players that will make your experience more enjoyable.

And if you have aroused your curiosity, surely the following thing that we are going to tell you ends up convincing you: you will have cats like pets! You can make them go for a walk and bring you objects, you can feed them to level up or you can make them go on dates with your friends’ cats. Incredible true?

Monthly events and charity actions

As if that were not enough everything we have told you, Time Princess regularly organizes events to keep its community active.

The last one he launched is that of the Catwalk of Cultures, where, apart from addressing a specific topic about the cultures of different countries, there will be a monthly contest with prizes of up to 1,000 USD in Amazon gift cards. This month, the theme has been Easter and the contest consists of characterizing your character with different clothes following the “Colorful” style. This month the participation period is over, but stay tuned, that in May there will be another event like it (or who knows if more special, since the game will be one year old)!

In addition, on their social networks there are always contests and raffles to win both in-game merchandise and in-game items.

On the other hand, Time Princess is very socially engaged and has recently collaborated with Days for girls in a charity action. In it, the players bought a pack within the game, the proceeds of this pack were destined to promote more hygienic practices and sustainable solutions in women in Africa during their periods.

Start your adventure in the world of stories

Getting started in the game is as easy as downloading Time Princess from this link. Also, if you redeem the code “ANDRO4ALL“Within the game you can win in-game items valued at 100 USD. How can you redeem the code? Follow these steps:

Enter your profile picture Click on “Others” Click on “Redeem code” Enter the code “ANDRO4ALL” Enjoy the reward!

