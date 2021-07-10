Immerse yourself in the minds of TAG Heuer Porsche drivers

The city of Puebla, specifically the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Amozoc, was the setting to once again see the fast cars of the electric teams, as well as to talk with the drivers André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein; and it is that the Formula E World Championship returned to Mexico for the sixth time in the history of the series. It must be recognized that among the most notable teams, the one that brings together two great motorsport icons stands out, on the one hand Porsche in the motorization part, and on the other the Swiss firm TAG Heuer, in the fields of timing both for the championship checking part, as well as to complete the name of the speedy team: TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E.

The partnership between TAG Heuer and Formula E began in 2013 as the timekeeper of the fair, while in 2019, the Swiss firm joined as a titular partner, equipping each of its drivers with timepieces as we were able to witness during Formula E in town. And it is that, both André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein, carried during each of our interviews, a TAG Heuer Connected. In addition to them, the recognizable smartwatch was also worn by each of the staff members of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team.

André Lotterer, who is participating in his second season with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team, is also the leader of the legendary German brand alongside his young compatriot Pascal Wehrlein. Both are in charge of representing and bringing to the podium the names of the great Swiss and German firms. In an interview, prior to his race and during a rainy afternoon at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Amozoc, we talked about how he integrates sustainability into his life: “I think we all have a responsibility to do something, for my part, I start with getting involved with to Formula E that has the best technology and engineers, it is also the first time that as a professional driver, I and my colleagues, have the opportunity to inspire the world through Formula E. In my personal life, I try to be conscious buying local, avoiding plastic, or single-use plastic. I try to go shopping by bike, ”says the rider as he adjusts his face mask with the TAG Heuer Porsche team name.

Pascal, on the same subject, comments: “One of the key things I do in terms of sustainability is drive an electric car and with the Taycan we have a perfect car, as well as supporting local businesses, trying to eat less meat, and in case of to do so, consume only from local farms. It avoided plastics, as well as not consuming packaged products ”.

Another topic we touched on during the interview was what they think about when they drive at high speeds. André tells us: “Whenever I drive I think about doing my best, driving in a more optimal way. I become very critical of myself at all times, as well as being very aware of what happens with the car to share it with the team, to have a better performance. A lot of responsibility to cover. I can say that there is not much time to enjoy driving, it is a difficult job because you have to optimize at all times ”. Meanwhile, Pascal Wehrlein adds: “I only think about how I can go faster (laughs), as well as what I can do better in each lap. I love speed and driving. “

Each one carries a TAG Heuer Connected that represents the smartwatch of the Swiss firm. Pascal tells us how he uses it: “when I train in the gym or run, I use the heart rate monitor, as well as how many calories I burn, I always have it as a reference to keep track of how I am improving. If I have those references at hand, I like to use them ”. André, for his part, tells us: “One of the uses that I give to my TAG Heuer Connected watch is to take advantage of the heart rate monitor and especially the GPS”.

For a few years now, the Swiss firm has used a motto #dontcrackunderpressure and on this we asked each of the pilots how this idea fits them. André: “Dont crack under pressure, it perfectly conveys our situation in motorsport, especially in Formula E, being a one-day event, there is not much to practice, so qualifying takes a while. This motto portrays all that effort we make on the track ”, and Pascal adds:“ The motto don´t crack under pressure is closely related to me and also makes sense to many people who like motorsport. You can be very good at training, but the pressure is always higher. When it comes to qualifying in a race, you have to deliver a good performance, you have to be fast when you’re on the track. “

Finally, before saying goodbye to the drivers of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team, we ask them a question for reflection: What does time mean? linked to time in this profession and it always dictates our performance, it is written in black and white, we are always looking for the last tenth of a second, which can mean a mistake, and we always seek to be perfect with our times ”.

While for Pascal: “Our time is limited on earth, so we have to do our best and what we like. I have found a good balance between what I like to do and what I enjoy in life. You never have to take anything for granted ”. Undoubtedly both drivers complement each other and make it clear to us with their points of view, however, on the track they become one only to take the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team to the podium, who have their next challenge in the city of New York.