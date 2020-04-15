UNAM deviates from the health care guide at Covid-19, reports El Universal.

REFORM

AMLO calls for revocation to campaign!

He would be on the ballot with Morena candidates in federal elections. You want a query that would be valid only if you gather 36 million votes

THE DAY

International Monetary Fund: Mexico will suffer an economic fall of 6.6% in 2020

“No nation is safe from the crisis unleashed by the pandemic”

THE UNIVERSAL

UNAM deviates from health care guide at Covid-19

It was not taken into account for its analysis, he says. Experts: document helps to make decisions

MILLENNIUM

Eight entities are already preparing for the worst

Mass graves, cemetery grounds, bags and other measures for handling bodies anticipate fatal days; Health and Interior rule out cremations

EXCÉLSIOR

International Monetary Fund anticipates great recession due to Covid-19

The international organization predicts a drop of 3% in the world Gross Domestic Product, the worst unemployment since the Great Depression of 1929; for Mexico forecasts a contraction of 6.6%

THE FINANCIAL

International Monetary Fund sees global recession

Unprecedented: the speed and magnitude of the collapse are historical

THE ECONOMIST

The worst recession since 1929, says the International Monetary Fund

Global stoppage of activities due to health crisis will take its toll this year