An IMF expert stressed that in the short term for Latin America there is no other option but to put important fiscal programs into operation.

Even assuming a good economic recovery in the next three years, from 2021 to 2024, Latin America will suffer another decade lost in terms of Gross domestic product (GDP) per capitaAlejandro Werner warned.

The head of the Department for the Western Hemisphere of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasized: “This is the challenge that we are going to have and obviously the deepening of poverty and the worsening of income distribution.”

By participating in the webinar ‘Opportunities to rethink the future after the crisis’, he specified that the lost decade in terms of income per person would be recorded in the period 2015-2025.

Due to this, Werner stressed that in the short term there is no other option but to put into operation tax programs important, to support those families and production units that are most affected by public health measures of confinement.

“How to do it in countries that have little fiscal space and obviously very high levels of informality, is a very important challenge; all the social transfer instruments that we have must be used, some have to be much more innovative than we have done in the past.

On the other hand, we have to find a way to open more fiscal space by advancing the sustainability agenda in the medium term; If the Legislative and Executive powers send a clear signal that from the years of economic recovery 2022 and 2023, measures will be taken to sustain the levels of debt that will be incurred today, more spaces will be opened to finance the response that it has to be done ”, he added.

Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), warned in turn that “for each month it is necessary to extend the quarantine we will have smaller economies in Latin American countries and weaker states, with fewer fiscal resources.”

He said that countries that had pre-existing conditions such as high inflation, low increase and levels of debt high will have it very difficult.

There must be a new social contract and rethink the role of multilateral organizations and governments to encourage growth. There is no alternative, the narrative of changes and reforms must be built, he added.

With information from Notimex