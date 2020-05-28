The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of a possible wave of bankruptcies in “weak” banks by COVID-19

The managing director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, he warned in the Un of a possible wave of bankruptcies in “weak” banks due to the crisis of coronavirus COVID-19, and noted the “need for fiscal measures to build a bridge over the halt” of economic activity.

Georgieva chaired a high-level panel on United Nations Together with other institutional leaders to address the “financial devastation” caused by the pandemic, he stressed that the contraction of the global economy will be more severe than the 3 percent initially estimated by the IMF, but still said he expected a “partial recovery in 2021” .

In this sense, he entrusted the actions of the big central banks, which have cut interest rates and bought assets worth around 4 trillion dollars to “massively reduce the pressure in the financial markets”, but assured that the world still ” he’s not out of the woods. “

“Financial conditions continue to depend on uncertain economic and health developments, and countries are now facing the prospect of increased bankruptcies that could affect banks, particularly banks with weak buffers,” he said.

That is why he underlined “the need for fiscal measures to continue building a bridge over the economic slowdown”, and especially to help workers in small and medium-sized companies.

He emphasized that emerging and developing markets have lost about $ 100 billion due to the “search for security”, three times more than during the 2008 global financial crisis, but thanks to liquidity-increasing actions by central banks there has been a “reversal of the trend”.

The IMF is focused on countries with “weak foundations” and high levels of debt that depend on the export of basic goods or tourism, as well as on nations at war that started “from a much tougher position”, and Georgieva mentioned Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean regions are hot spots.

With information from .