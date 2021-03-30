IMF to update global growth outlook upwards

(Bloomberg) – The International Monetary Fund will improve its forecast for global economic growth next week, driven by better prospects for the United States and China, while warning of high uncertainty and new strains of viruses that threaten to slow the rebound.

This year’s economic expansion will be higher than the IMF’s January projections of 5.5%, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday in a speech ahead of the fund’s spring meetings next week. The expansion in 2022 will also be higher than the IMF’s previous forecast of 4.2%, he said. The IMF plans to release its updated outlook for the world economy on April 6.

The improved forecast is based on additional political support since January, including President Joe Biden’s stimulus round of US $ 1.9 trillion in the US, as well as a recovery strengthened by vaccines in advanced economies. Governments’ fiscal actions have risen to about $ 16 trillion, and without those measures and action from central banks, last year’s contraction would have been at least three times worse, Georgieva said.

Now, the world is facing a recovery fueled by the engines of the US and China, part of a small group of countries projected to reach pre-crisis gross domestic product by the end of this year, even as millions people around the world face homelessness, homelessness and hunger.

“The economic fortunes are divergent,” Georgieva said in prepared remarks. “Vaccines are not yet available to everyone and everywhere. Too many people continue to face job losses and increasing poverty. Too many countries are being left behind ”.

The cumulative loss of per capita income relative to pre-crisis projections will be 11% in advanced economies next year and 20% for emerging and developing countries except China, Georgieva said. He warned of increased pressure on vulnerable emerging markets and low-income and fragile countries.

This month, the IMF board gave broad support to the process to draft a proposal to create an additional reserve fund of $ 650 billion in assets to help developing economies cope with the pandemic, with a view to considering a plan. formal for June. The issuance of special drawing rights would be the first since 2009 and the largest in the history of the IMF.

Among her warnings, Georgieva pointed to the danger of a rapid rise in interest rates driven by a faster recovery in the US leading to a sharp tightening of financial conditions and significant capital outflows from emerging and developed economies. He urged cross-border cooperation to increase the production, distribution and deployment of vaccines; to a careful reduction in support programs as the pandemic recedes; and an investment in health and education.

