IMF to revise growth forecast for India due to spike in COVID-19 cases: spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund’s April forecast of 12.5% ​​growth in the country’s economic output. in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The IMF will revise that forecast when it releases a new World Economic Outlook in July, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in a regular briefing, but did not elaborate.

Rice said events in India would have secondary effects for the region and the global economy, depending on how long the crisis lasts.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)