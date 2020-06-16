In 2020, for the first time since the Great Depression, both advanced and emerging economies will be in recession, economist Gita Gopinath warned.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged that the new growth forecasts that it will make public next week will be more pessimistic than those announced last April, when it anticipated a 3 percent drop in world GDP in 2020, the most recent recession. serious since the Great Depression.

« The next update to the June ‘Outlook for the World Economy’ is likely to show even lower negative growth rates than previously estimated, » said IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

In this sense, the economist stressed that in 2020, « for the first time since the Great Depression, both advanced and emerging economies will be in recession ».

In his analysis, Gopinath argued that the peculiarities of the current crisis, which has greatly affected services, when in typical recessions, manufacturing is hit hardest.

Likewise, the economist noted that in the Great Seclusion, despite large supply shocks and with the exception of food, inflation and inflation expectations have weakened, with moderate aggregate demand, even after considerable monetary and fiscal support conventional and unconventional worldwide. With high projected unemployment that will stay for a while, countries with credible monetary policy will likely see small risks of spiraling inflation.

Third, he highlighted the « surprising divergence of financial markets with respect to the real economy », with financial indicators pointing to stronger prospects for recovery than real activity suggests.

The IMF plans to publish on June 24 an update of its report ‘World Economic Outlook’, including a revision of its forecasts for the Spanish economy, which last April predicted a GDP drop of 8 percent in 2020, followed by a recovery of 4.3 percent in 2021.

At a global level, the institution predicted in April that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause an unprecedented collapse of the world economy, which in 2020 it would register a GDP contraction of 3 percent, its worst recession since the Great Depression, while anticipating a rebound of 5.8 percent of activity in 2021, provided that the virulence of the pandemic has died down for the second half of the year.

Apart from the update of the IMF’s macroeconomic forecast report, which will be carried out by Gita Gopinath, the entity plans that the head of the Department of Money and Capital Markets, Tobias Adrian, present a day after an update of the ‘Stability Report Global Finance ‘.

Europa Press