IMF team sees progress on El Salvador’s financing program

NEW YORK (Reuters) – El Salvador and a team from the International Monetary Fund have made progress in policy discussions to provide support through an IMF funding program with the Central American nation, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

“The IMF mission believes that progress has been made in macroeconomic and structural policy discussions that could support a Fund-supported financing program,” spokesman Gerry Rice said at a news conference.

El Salvador seeks access to a loan of more than 1,000 million dollars from the IMF, which was questioned after authorities of the United States Government issued harsh criticism for the removal of five Supreme Court justices and the departure of the attorney general. Salvadorans earlier this month.

(Report by Rodrigo Campos. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)