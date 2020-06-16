WASHINGTON, June 16 (.) – The International Monetary Fund is likely to forecast a contraction in the world economy worse than previously estimated for 2020 and sees « profound uncertainty » about the course of the recovery, said the chief economist at the IMF, Gita Gopinath, in a new blog.

Gopinath said that the current economic crisis was more global and developed differently than in the past, with the service sector more affected than the manufacturing sector, both in advanced and emerging market economies, and low inflation. usually.

He also cited a surprising divergence between financial markets and the real economy, which could herald increased volatility and potentially abrupt corrections. (Report by Andrea Shalal Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)