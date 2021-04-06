IMF sees better global growth outlook in 2021 as COVID storm dissipates

Apr 6 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its projection for world economic growth to 6% this year, a pace last recorded in the 1970s, largely thanks to unprecedented responses from large central banks and governments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in estimates, from a 5.5% expansion forecast just three months ago, reflects the rapid improvement in the outlook in the United States, which would grow by 6.4% this year according to the IMF, at its highest rate since the beginning. from the 1980s.

The figure represents an upward adjustment of 1.3 percentage points from the IMF’s 5.1% growth forecast at the end of January and is almost double the rate estimated in October.

If the IMF forecasts materialize, 2021 would yield the fastest global growth since 1976, after suffering its most severe contraction since the postwar period last year, when the pandemic almost paralyzed trade and manufacturing activity in the world.

The Fund said the world economy contracted 3.3% in 2020, in a modest revision from an estimated 3.5% decline in its January forecast.

The most recent World Economic Outlook report – released during the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF – presents a dramatic divergence between the outlook for the United States and the rest of the world, after Washington approved a new stimulus package. prosecutors for the $ 1.9 trillion pandemic.

