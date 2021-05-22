IMF seeks to end coronavirus pandemic with $ 50 billion plan

Photo: Alena Shekhovtcova / Pexels

Ending the pandemic and achieving global economic recovery are two issues that go hand in hand, you can’t give one without the other.

In this context, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), proposed this Friday a plan to end the global Covid-19 pandemic, with funding of $ 50 billion.

The plan contemplates the vaccination of 40% of the world’s population by the end of this year and at least 60% by the first half of 2022, to achieve a global economic recovery in a sustainable way.

“Our proposal establishes objectives, assesses financing needs and defines pragmatic actions,” said Georgieva, at the World Health Summit held in Rome, within the framework of the G20.

The IMF maintains that it is now recognized that there will be no sustainable end to the economic crisis without an end to the health crisis. Therefore, all countries are interested in ending this pandemic definitively.

The IMF Director pointed out that the body she heads has long been warning about a dangerous divergence in the economic situation. “This will only get worse as the gap between rich countries that have access to vaccines and poor countries that do notGeorgieva lamented.

According to IMF information, at the end of April, less than 2% of the African population had been vaccinated, while more than 40% of the population in the United States and more than 20% in Europe had received at least one dose. of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For the IMF, the frontal attack on the pandemic is fundamental, because not doing so could derail the global recovery, and as proof is India, where Covid is causing serious damage to its population.

To put the world back on the path of growth, the IMF first proposes helping developing countries improve their vaccination campaigns.

Therefore, he insists on the need to grant additional subsidies to the Covax system, through donations of excess doses and guaranteeing the free cross-border flow of raw materials and vaccines.

Covax was created to try preventing rich countries from hoarding most of the valuable doses, but so far it has been ineffective.

The proposal would cost about $ 50 billion and would be a combination of at least $ 35 billion in subsidies, plus resources from governments and other funds, according to the IMF.

The goal is to help “Significantly control the pandemic everywhere for the benefit of all”Georgieva emphasized.

With information from AFP

You may also like:

The 9 new billionaires with a monopoly on the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines

Stimulus Check Fourth: Millions of Americans Want More Checks, Petition Wins Congressional Followers

“Mexicans dream of being like Finland, but without paying taxes like Finns”