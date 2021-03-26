IMF reserve expansion could boost global growth and confidence: spokesperson

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – Increasing the International Monetary Fund’s emergency reserves by $ 650 billion could boost confidence and growth in the world economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. IMF, Gerry Rice.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced plans on Tuesday to present to the IMF’s executive board a formal proposal for a possible allocation of $ 650 billion from the IMF’s special drawing rights (SDRs) by June, increasing liquidity of the IMF. members without raising their debt burden.

Rice said in a briefing that the Fund’s latest issuance of $ 250 billion in SDR, the IMF’s own currency, during the global financial crisis in 2009 helped shore up the recovery.

“Last time … it helped the world economy rebound. It helped boost confidence and growth at the time. And we think it can do it again,” Rice said.

It would also free up resources for member countries to help fight the pandemic, support vaccination programs and other urgent measures, Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva is scheduled to review the Fund’s new World Economic Outlook in advance next Tuesday, with the formal release scheduled for April 6, Rice said.

If approved as planned, the additional reserves, which members can convert into hard currencies or share with countries most in need, should be available by the end of this year.

Both the advanced G-7 and the G-20 economies of major economies backed the move in recent weeks, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered her qualified support and demanded more transparency on how it was carried out. they will use and negotiate SDRs.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)