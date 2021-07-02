IMF raises US growth forecast for 2021 to 7%

. Latam Videos

Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s faithful accountant, before Justice

New York, Jul 1 (.) .- At 73 years old and after more than half his life working for the Trump family, Allen Weisselberg, the faithful accountant, has become the first individual that the New York authorities have decided to bring before Justice in the framework of its notorious investigation into the business of the former US president. Weisselberg, current financial director of the Trump Organization, was charged with the company with several charges linked to an alleged plot to evade taxes on compensation he received for his work. The executive arrived this Thursday handcuffed and surrounded by agents to a Manhattan court, where he proceeded to plead not guilty to the accusations. Weisselberg has been for decades one of the figures closest to the New York tycoon and one of the few people that Donald Trump has trusted to manage his fortune. Such is the trust that, when Trump left the day-to-day running of his company upon reaching the White House, he left the business in the hands of his older sons and Weisselberg himself. Raised in Brooklyn and an accountant by training, Weisselberg came to the Trump Organization in 1973, when the former president’s father, born just a year before him and with whom he began to collaborate more closely a few years later, was still running the business. Weisselberg became the accountant for Trump’s burgeoning real estate business and later rose to the position of chief financial officer, from where he has closely monitored the company’s movements. “He knows about every penny that leaves the building,” Corey Lewandowski, the former head of Trump’s election campaign, said about him in a book published last year. According to John Burke, a former company executive quoted by The New York Times, Weisselberg is “a soldier”, very good at doing “what Donald Trump wanted him to do.” His closeness to Trump allowed him to live for free in an apartment in one of the magnate’s buildings in Manhattan and to travel often on his private jet to Florida, where he bought a home not far from Mar-a-Lago, according to the Times. The executive’s loyalty will be put to the test in the current criminal process, in which prosecutors have sought his cooperation, according to various media, which point out that Weisselberg is the most likely figure in the face of someone who testifies against the former president. Thus, in recent months, the financial director of the Trump Organization has placed himself at the center of the investigations, which have been helped by the ex-wife of one of his children, who, according to what has transpired, provided the authorities with documents related to him. The Prosecutor’s Office made it clear today that the investigation is still ongoing, so it is not ruled out that new charges may arise, including eventually against the former president, who for now has not been charged. The Trump Organization, in a statement, described Weisselberg as a “loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather” who is being used by prosecutors as a “pawn” in an attempt “to harm the former president.” “The district attorney is filing a criminal charge on employee compensation that neither the IRS (the US tax authority) nor other prosecutors would ever think of filing. This is not justice, this is politics,” the company said. Mario Villar (c) . Agency