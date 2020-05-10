The Dominican Republic projected earlier this year that it would have a current account deficit of US $ 1,366 million, but in the face of the coronavirus pandemic it will increase to US $ 4,357 million, that is, US $ 2,991 million more than expected, representing in 219% percentage terms.

In a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that presents the forecasts of the international organization for the Dominican Republic, it is estimated that exports will fall by US $ 1,281 million, since this sector will receive US $ 10,293 million after COVID-19, when in principle the projected was US $ 11,574 million.

Earlier this year, the IMF’s projections for the current account of the Dominican Republic for services, including tourism, were US $ 6,170 million, however, now a reduction to almost half is expected with US $ 3,147 million, that is, US $ 2,996 million less.

The report highlights that income, which includes remittances, will fall US $ 1,821 million in a scenario in which US $ 3,018 million were projected, but that in this situation it is reduced to US $ 1,198 million.

These estimates by the IMF will represent a negative change in the current account of 3.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, an abrupt drop due to the virus that has affected people’s lives and the countries’ economies.

The international financial entity estimates that the country’s economic growth will be -1% this year with an estimated inflation of 3.5%, given international conditions.

What is a checking account?

They are all the goods, services, income and payments that a country receives or makes. In the Dominican Republic the current account has a negative surplus because it imports more than it exports. In 2019, for example, the country imported US $ 20,719 million, while exports were US $ 11,125 million.

