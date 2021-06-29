IMF prepares plan to rescue poorer countries from pandemic



One of the purposes of the IMF is that poor countries can channel resources to attend to the pandemic, instead of paying international debts.

Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN / .

As the wealthiest powerful nations in North America and Europe are on the road to robust recoveries, the Poor nations continue to face the devastation of the coronavirus, almost unprotected and with limited resources due to their large and growing debts.

Fearing that the world will emerge from the pandemic with even more marked inequality, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is promoting an initiative to close the gap, published the Infobae site.

The FM would issue $ 650 billion in reserve funds for troubled countries to buy vaccines, finance medical services and pay off debts.

The move would represent “perhaps the largest distribution of capital since the end of World War II,” said the administrator of the United Nations Development Program, Achim Steiner.

But international development experts argue that the move would have limited benefit for poor countries unless richer nations voluntarily transferred part of their financial holdings to them, a solution that IMF officials hope to achieve.

The IMF would present the proposal to the 190 member states of the fund for authorization before August.

Fund officials are developing a plan in which Wealthier member states would transfer some of their reserves to poorer countries in order to allow them to reduce their debt and expand programs to combat poverty.

“We are working to amplify the impact of this new allocation of funds,” said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, in a speech to the African Development Bank.

Poor countries borrowing from the fund could use that money to expand health systems or combat climate change alongside existing IMF programs.

Debt is the main concern with respect to low-income countries, because many entered the pandemic with severe levels of indebtedness.

In 2019, 25 countries, mostly in Africa and South Asia, were spending more on debt payments to large financial institutions in wealthy nations than on education, health and support programs for impoverished communities, according to a UNICEF study. .

An infusion of IMF reserves could shore up the purchasing power of needy governments now forced to prioritize debt payments.

“How many more waves does there have to be for us to realize that this pandemic is not going to end, for us to get the world vaccinated?” Said Achim Steiner. “Right now, we are in the middle of this nightmare and we can act more quickly.”.

You may also like: