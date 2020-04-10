The coronavirus pandemic will cause the worst crisis since the Great Depression of 1929, estimated IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who further warned that emerging and poor countries like those in Latin America “are at great risk”.

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed that the world is facing a “crisis without equal” and warned that the planet could be heading for the worst economic meltdown since the Great Depression, almost a century ago.

Georgieva said that the world economy will behave “markedly negative” in 2020, without giving estimates, in a speech before the beginning of the organism’s semi-annual meetings during which the multilateral entity will publish its annual forecasts.

The entity’s forecasts that will be published next Tuesday will probably project a gloomy scenario for this year and next, a few months after the January report in which the IMF was betting on a global growth of 3.3% for this year and 3.4% for the following.

But with the virus, everything changed: several reports point to a recession in Latin America, The US economy has lost 17 million jobs since mid-March, and the World Bank said Thursday that the pandemic could spark the first recession in Africa in 25 years.

According to the Washington-based agency, 170 countries of its 189 members will register a contraction in their per capita income this year. The forecast changed three months ago, when the Fund projected growth in 160 nations.

This year the unmissable economic event of the boreal spring, where the IMF and the World Bank bring together ministers, multilateral organizations and senior executives from the financial world, was also disturbed by the coronavirus and will be held in a virtual format.

Researchers at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) expect a contraction of 2.8% of global GDP, compared to the 2.1% drop in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

“We still face extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of the crisis,” Georgieva said of the consequences of a pandemic that started in December in China and has left tens of thousands of deaths worldwide.

– A “great risk” for Latin America –

Georgieva said that just as the health emergency hits vulnerable people the hardest, the crisis is expected to affect the poorest countries the most.

He also indicated that emerging and poor countries, in Africa, Latin America and part of Asia, face a “great risk”.

He explained that they have fewer resources, with weaker health systems, and they are also dangerously exposed to demand and supply shocks, with a “drastic tightening of financial conditions.”

Georgieva noted that many of these countries “face the appalling challenge of fighting the virus in densely populated cities and in slums where social distance” – which is a measure recommended by the health authorities to avoid contagion – it is an impractical option.

On the other hand, “some [países] they face the burden of unsustainable debt, “he added.

The economist said that in the last two months the outflow of capital from emerging markets was close to $ 100 billion.

“They urgently need help,” he said.

Georgieva also argued that together with the World Bank they are calling for the debt service of the poorest countries to be suspended. of the world with official bilateral creditors.

– Georgieva will recommend renewing the line with Colombia –

The IMF head recalled that the agency’s loan capacity is one trillion dollars and that the entity is responding to unprecedented calls for emergency financing.

Georgieva said that she will recommend the renewal of a line of credit with Colombia for some 11,000 million dollars, requested by the government to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus and that must be approved by the Executive Board.

The IMF plans to publish the full report with its economic forecasts next Tuesday.