IMF plans to hold remote work two to three times a week

The Spanish stock market rises 0.46% and recovers the 8,800 points by Wall Street

Madrid, Jul 12 . .- The Spanish stock market has risen 0.46% this Monday and has recovered the level of 8,800 points encouraged by the new all-time highs reached by Wall Street, according to market data. The reference index of the national market, the IBEX 35, has gained 40.1 points, that 0.46%, to 8,816.7 integers. In the year accumulates a rise of 9.2%. In Europe, profits have also dominated while the exchange rate of the euro fell slightly against the dollar, up to 1,185 units. The Spanish stock market tried at the beginning of the day to recover the level of 8,800 points, Milan has advanced 0.92%; Francfot 0.65%; Paris 0.46% and London 0.05%. At the end of the session, the domestic market took advantage of the moderate rise in the New York market and the all-time highs recorded at this time, as well as the reduction in losses in the price of a barrel of crude, which at this time was down around 0.5% and was trading at $ 75.2. The national stock market had tried at the opening to surpass the 8,000 point mark, unsuccessfully, which was negatively influenced by the fall in the price of crude oil (a barrel of Brent fell to 74.2 dollars). Without relevant references, the market was carried away by the purchase of cheaper securities after the falls of the last week and by the evolution of the price of crude oil and US futures, which were trying to register profits. After incurring losses and approaching 8,700 points shortly after noon, the market began to rally. The moderate rise of Wall Street, again at historical highs, served for the national market to return to record gains, which increased at the end of the session, when it ended near the highest prices of the session Of the large values ​​only have Repsol fell, 1.01% (fourth largest decrease in the IBEX), while Iberdrola has advanced 1.31%; Telefónica, 0.82%; BBVA 0.59%; Banco Santander 0.3% and Inditex 0.1%. Solaria was once again presiding over the profits of the IBEX companies and the stock market with a rebound of 3.85%, while Merliín Properties rose 3.33%; Colonial Real Estate increased 2.78%; Siemensa Gamesa 2.76% and Fluidra 1.56%. Of the eleven stocks with losses on the IBEX, the first place went to IAG, 3.52%, while Meliá Hotels fell 2.25%; Acerinox 1.79%, with Repsol next and Mapfre in fifth place and a decrease of 0.79%. In the continuous market, 1,585 million euros have been exchanged, after Solaria stood out the advance of Nyesa, 3.7%, while Berkeley presided over the losses by falling 56.43% after the administration denied it a permit to continue its activity in the radioactive mineral business in Spain. Interest on long-term Spanish debt stood at 0.34% and the risk premium at 63.75 basis points. The price of a troy ounce of gold fell 0.1% and stood at $ 1,806 at this time. .