IMF improves its projection for world growth: Graph

(Bloomberg) – The International Monetary Fund improved its forecast for global economic growth for the second time in three months, while warning of rising inequality and a divergence between advanced and less developed economies. World production will expand 6% this year, compared to the 5.5% pace that was estimated in January, the IMF reported in its World Economic Outlook, published on Tuesday. That would be the biggest growth in four decades of data after a 3.3% contraction last year, the worst peacetime decline since the Great Depression.

