The International Monetary Fund estimates that the Mexican economy will fall -6.6 percent this year

Notimex –

The economies more advanced could register this year a drop of 6.1 percent while for developing countries it is estimated 1 percent on average, a total of 3 in the world, said today the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by publishing its growth prospects worldwide.

This assessment places the coronavirus crisis worldwide as “the worst recession from the Great Depression“, the drop from the United States stock market in 1929, prior to World War II and will have greater consequences than the 2009 Global Financial Crisis.

On average, global growth estimates are projected at 3 percent, which means a drop 6.3 percent in regard to projections made at the beginning of the year by the same institution.

The evaluation of IMF stresses that this calculation only contemplates that social containment measures in most countries last until the first half of the year, so that in 2021 the world would grow an average of 5.8 percent, if this were not the case. would add an additional 3 percent to the drop this year and if it were to maintain the containment measures it would fall eight percent more.

The losses stipulated by the institution estimate that nine trillion dollars would be lost, equivalent to economies like Germany and Japan together. This also affects the projection to growth in the following year.

Measures against the spread of the virus have forced businesses to close, stop object production, stop exploration, formal and informal businesses, and have stopped the flow of people around the world, and the tourism and trade industry is frozen. , so your workers will suffer the consequences.

Countries, among their rulers and legislators, have the responsibility to create options for the injection of capital, ensure that jobs will be able to continue after the crisis and give workers the option of continuing with their lives even in confinement, so that his life and ways of earning a living must be secured.

Companies, above all, should have the option to return to their production without failures, so multilateral cooperation and development by other economies it will be necessary.

He IMF announced a deployment of a trillion dollars to support vulnerable countries and withholding debts to control the effects that this crisis may have in some nations.

The euro zone has a growth calculated for 2020 of 7.5 percent, Italy and Spain will be the most affected with projections of 9.1 and 8 respectively, while the United States will experience a drop 5.9 percent.

For its part, Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer with 5.2 percent, where Brazil and Mexico with results of 5.3 and 6.6 respectively. In this calculation Mexico it would be the most affected of the developing countries of the world.