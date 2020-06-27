IMF Forecasts Recession Worse Than Expected 3:37

(CNN Spanish) – A deeper recession this year and a slower recovery in 2021 is forecast by the International Monetary Fund, due to the covid-19 pandemic, with a more acute negative impact on low-income households. This risks a significant increase in inequality and efforts to reduce global extreme poverty, launched since the 1990s.

The IMF expects a global economic contraction of -4.9%, when in April it projected a decline of -3.0%, in its most recent report “Global Economic Outlook”. The figures underscore that the world will experience the worst economic collapse in the past 90 years.

This scenario of greater deterioration results from a worse than anticipated economic performance in the first half of the year and the absence of a medical solution that will prolong social distancing measures during the second half of 2020.

The IMF detracted from the recovery it expects for 2021, to 5.4 percent. That is, four tenths of a percentage point less than your April calculation. But he reiterated, as in April, that this scenario is surrounded by greater than normal uncertainty.

Factors influencing your prognosis include possible news about vaccines or treatments and increased government support efforts, which could accelerate recovery. But there are other risks: the reappearance of the pandemic, or less flexible financial conditions that end up creating debt problems.

The governments of the world have announced fiscal measures for about US $ 11 trillion so far, stresses the IMF. Of these, half are additional spending and lost revenue, which affect government budgets.

The other half, the financial agency says, are measures to provide liquidity, such as loans, capital injections or guarantees that have allowed to maintain cash flow and limit bankruptcies, but could add to public debt and government deficits if these interventions incur losses.

Since the pandemic began, more than 70 countries have received financial assistance in excess of $ 250 billion of the $ 1 trillion available to them. He assures that there is evidence that these efforts have had a positive impact in mitigating the damage on global growth.

For the United States, the IMF is now forecasting a -8.0% contraction this year, sharper than the -5.9% expected in April.

For China, which was ahead of the recovery, the Monetary Fund estimate is that it will experience growth of 1%, in part due to the government’s support policies.

Japan, meanwhile, will experience a -5.8% contraction this year.

The IMF deepened the decline expected in 2020 for the European economies hit hardest by the pandemic, Italy, of -12.8%, and a similar contraction for Spain and France.

Regarding Latin America and the Caribbean, the IMF made more severe corrections in its forecasts. Now it expects a contraction of -9.4% for the region this 2020, when in April it was estimated to be -5.2%. But it expects a somewhat better recovery in 2021, with growth of 3.7%, that is, three tenths of a point more.

Of note are the setbacks that it now estimates for Brazil, at -9.1% this year, and Mexico, with double digits: -10.5%. In both cases, IMF economists deepened the expected decline in 2020 by more than 3 percentage points.

In the labor market, the IMF acknowledged that the most severe blow of the economic collapse has been suffered by less qualified workers, who do not have the option of working from home, and the loss of income experienced by women in some countries. Of the approximately 2 billion workers in the informal economy, the International Labor Organization estimates that nearly 80% have been significantly impacted.

At the same time, the IMF recognized that the massive closure of schools in some 150 countries, until the end of May, affecting some 1.2 billion students, will result in a significant loss in learning and a disproportionately negative effect on the income prospects for minors in low-income countries.

He stressed that strong multilateral cooperation on multiple fronts remains essential. “Liquidity assistance is urgently needed for countries facing health crises and external financing deficits, including through debt relief and financing through the global financial safety net,” warns the IMF.

He suggested greater cooperation from the authorities to resolve trade and technological tensions that jeopardize an eventual recovery from the crisis by covid-19. Given the record drop in greenhouse gas emissions during the pandemic, the IMF recommended that authorities implement their climate change mitigation commitments, and work together to expand equitably designed carbon taxes or equivalent schemes.

To prevent a recurrence of what it termed a catastrophe, the International Monetary Fund called for the global community to act now, by building global reserves of essential supplies and protective equipment, funding research and supporting systems of public health, and the implementation of effective modalities to provide help to those most in need.