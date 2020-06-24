IMF predicts that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of Mexico will cause a contraction of 10.5 percent of GDP by 2020

The pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 has had a “more negative impact” than expected on the world economy and a contraction in the 4.9 percent in 2020, compared to 3 percent calculated in April, reported on Wednesday the International Monetary Fundl (IMF).

He IMF estimated that the impact of the pandemic on mexican economy will cause a 10.5 percent contraction.

In April, the Fund screened a 6.6 percent drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico.

By 2021, the organism estimates a 3.3 percent bounce, above the previous 3 percent.

In Latin America, where most countries are still struggling to contain infections, the two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, are projected to experience contractions of 9.1 percent and 10.5 or percent, respectively, in 2020, “he noted.

IMF World Economic Outlook Update

Of the large economies, only China will remain at positive rates, with growth of 1 percent, still two tenths less than expected in April, while U.S It will fall 8 percent this year, nearly two points more than the 6.1 percent forecast three months ago.

In Japan the forecast rate is now minus 5.8 percent, compared to minus 5.2 percent in April and in the UK minus 10.2 percent, compared to minus 6.5 percent estimated three months ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact than anticipated on activity during the first half of 2020, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously anticipated, “the Fund said in its update report on the perspectives.

He IMF He stressed the “weakness” in private consumption as a result of “the combination of a large adverse ‘shock’ of demand and a cautious rise in savings”, as well as business investment due “to the postponement of capital spending, given the elevated uncertainty“

For 2021, the forecasts they indicate a global growth of 5.4 percent, four tenths less than the one calculated in April.

According to these new projections, the United States will register a growth of 4.8 percent next year, China will return to a high expansion of 8.2 percent; Japan, 2.4 percent, and the United Kingdom, 6.3 percent.

He global trade It will be one of the most affected sectors, and it is expected that it will close 2020 with a contraction of 11.9 percent, given the considerable lower demand for goods and services, including tourism, and next year it will close with a gradual rebound to 8 percent. .

WEOSPA202006

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and .