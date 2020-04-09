Apr 9 (.) – The director of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that she will recommend to the agency to renew a flexible credit line to Colombia for 10.8 billion dollars this year, so that the country is protected against external shocks while fighting against coronavirus pandemic.

“Given Colombia’s strong political framework and track record, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva intends to recommend approval of the LCF 2020 agreement for Colombia when the IMF Executive Board meets again to make a decision in the coming years. weeks, “the entity said in a statement.

This agreement would replace a flexible two-year line of credit that matures in May for $ 11.4 billion, which the country did not use and would provide the same access, equivalent to approximately 384% of Colombia’s quota, he added.

“A renewal of access to this instrument complements external liquidity and maintains the confidence of agents in the Colombian economy, facilitating the country’s access to international financial markets under favorable conditions,” the Colombian Central Bank said in a statement.

This week, Colombian Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla highlighted the line of credit with the IMF as one of the country’s tools to mitigate liquidity needs and avoid a financial crisis.

The director of Public Credit of Colombia told . on Wednesday that he will accelerate the disbursement of some 1,700 million dollars in loans with the multilateral banks that he specified in January and that analyzes to increase the indebtedness with this type of entities more than expected, to attend the needs derived from the emergency due to the virus. [nL2N2BW0LK]

(Report by David Lawder, additional report by Nelson Bocanegra. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)