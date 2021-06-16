IMF chief expects fund for vulnerable countries by year-end

(Bloomberg) – The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said she expects members to finalize plans for a trust fund to redirect new reserves to vulnerable lower-middle-income countries and small island economies before the end of the year.

The Fund will work “non-stop” on the so-called Resilience and Stability Funds Fund in the coming months, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during an agency event on Wednesday. Initial loans from reserve assets, called special drawing rights (SDRs), will continue to be interest-free to low-income countries through the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust Fund, he said at a panel during a virtual event of the Fund.

The creation of the additional trust fund “will take a little time because it is new, it is not like expanding the operation of an existing entity,” Georgieva said. “But my aspiration is to have it before the end of the year. It is very important to use COP 26 to mobilize the world for action, ”he said, referring to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change that will take place in the first half of November.

The IMF is preparing to give its member countries the largest injection of resources in its history – US $ 650 billion – to boost global liquidity and help emerging and low-income nations cope with mounting debt and COVID-19. 19. Georgieva expects the Fund’s board of governors to vote on the proposed SDRs in mid-August.

The Group of Seven Largest Advanced Economies has voiced support for efforts to reallocate $ 100 billion from potential new IMF reserves from the richest countries to the most vulnerable to help them recover from the pandemic.

The reserves that could be lent to lower-middle-income countries and small island states like Barbados will be used to address health and climate risks, Georgieva said in a separate interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin.

“The target has to be countries that are highly vulnerable to these risks, and we can help them build resilience to support them,” he said.

