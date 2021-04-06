IMF chief economist says rising US debt is not a big concern

Yahoo Spain Originals

The cheap and simple trick to remove rust from cutlery

“Lemons are not just for making lemonade,” one Australian woman set out to demonstrate by posting a video of an amazing cleaning trick, and judging by its success, the statement is entirely true. Half a lemon is more than enough to get rid of the stains that you thought would never go away without having to buy other cleaning products. Liz Amaya, a “creative stylist” for the home, as featured on her Instagram profile, has accumulated more than 81,000 followers with her practical and home decorating tips. In one of his latest videos, he shows how a rusty knife can be made clean and shiny with the help of a lemon. The ‘instagramer’ begins by showing a serrated knife with rust spots on the blades. “Lemon, like vinegar, is a fantastic cleaning product,” adds the woman, and takes out a half of a lemon, with which she thoroughly rubs the edge of the knife. “The acid in lemons is antibacterial and antiseptic, and acts as a natural bleach,” he explains. Then, wipe the surface with a dry cloth, and you can see that the trick has worked perfectly and the blade is shiny again. “The oily liquid from the peel can also help clean and shine,” Amaya finally says. The video has been seen by about 25,000 people and has hundreds of likes, and many have wanted to share their amazement in the comments. Some even advised other uses for lemons, such as a user who assured that it can also be used to clean copper, with some salt for abrasion, to which Liz Amaya replied that she “absolutely agreed”. The Australian influencer shares all sorts of helpful tips on her profile, ranging from how to fold jeans so they fit better in drawers to a trick to make pans fit better in the dishwasher.