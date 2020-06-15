Governments were recommended to spend what is necessary to contain the effects of the pandemic, « but keeping receipts to account. »

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of the importance of not prematurely withdrawing support measures for the economy and moving too quickly towards the implementation of austerity measures, as happened in the global financial crisis, which then had negative consequences. involuntary, warned managing director of the institution, Kristalina Georgieva.

During her participation in a telematic talk, organized by the Bruegel think tank and the Institut Montaigne, Georgieva stated that the IMF’s motto since its last spring summit in urging governments has been « spend what it takes, but keep receipts to account«

In this sense, the Bulgarian economist recommended that governments carry out the necessary spending, but aligned with a series of strategic priorities to achieve a greener and more inclusive recovery with the capacity to generate employment.

« Today’s political leaders have an even greater responsibility than before the pandemic to build a greener, smarter, fairer and more inclusive world, » said Georgieva, for whom the « new normal » will be an opportunity to invest in green activities rich in future jobs, such as infrastructure modernization, clean energy investments, reforestation and agriculture.

The director of the IMF took the opportunity to recall the need to use this period of time to protect the economy and also to ensure that it has a growth plan that will allow it to generate employment in the future.

« I am not saying that austerity must be moved quickly, » he said, although he warned, referring to the current very low interest rates, that for the soundness of the banking system, as well as for the operation of a market economy » money cannot be free forever ”, so it is time to start thinking about where to go.

« Remembering what we did immediately after the global financial crisis and that brought unintended negative consequences, » Georgieva warned, emphasizing the importance of think about the future and assume that tax systems must be modernized, without necessarily meaning a substantial increase in taxes.

In the particular case of Europe, the Bulgarian noted that this continent is at a time of the recovery of the Covid-19 in which it must choose between « revert or renew ». « I hope we make the right decision for the renovation, » he said.

Europa Press