June 3, 2020 | 4:17 pm

Some of the world’s poorest countries and emerging market economies would need to restructure their debt in the future, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Just freezing payments probably wouldn’t be enough

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that some emerging market countries that applied “prudent and sustainable” debt policies are moving ahead of the crisis deepened by the coronavirus pandemic better than others, but a small universe of nations with high burdens of debt would probably need help to move forward.

Georgieva said the IMF has so far disbursed about $ 260 billion of its $ 1 trillion lending power. Emergency funding went to 63 of 189 countries that have requested aid since the beginning of May.

In late March, the Fund reported that it had the capacity to deploy its $ 1 trillion total credit capacity so that countries can cope with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the agency, it will continue to review other requests, according to spokesman Gerry Rice.

Although he did not specify which countries still have pending reviews of their requests for financial assistance, he did mention that they included Sri Lanka, South Africa and Zambia.

The IMF’s support of US $ 143 million will help #SierraLeone fight # COVID19 by providing healthcare for its citizens and protecting the hard-won gains since the #Ebola health crisis. @PresidentBio https://t.co/HuC7oAB4Y6 – Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) June 3, 2020

In addition, the IMF announced that some member countries allocated resources to deal with the crisis.

United Kingdom contributed 185 million dollars and Japan 100 million; while China and the Netherlands “are also stepping forward with important contributions,” Georgieva reported.

In addition, approximately $ 500 million in grant-based debt service relief can be provided through the CCRT.