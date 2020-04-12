If you are an iPhone user, you may want to use iMessage to talk to others who have a bitten apple terminal. The devices have their own instant messaging app, leaving WhatsApp or Telegram aside to say two examples. The truth is that the app does not have as many features as the two we have mentioned, but those from Cupertino have put their batteries in and you will soon see deleting messages in iMessage.

Two new functions come to iMessage

One of the features that will make you stay in iMessage compared to other apps is its compatibility with the functions of the house. Apple’s custom emojis are one of them, but the reality is that the application needed the integration of more tools to make it much more useful and simple to communicate with other users.

For this reason, Apple has decided to provide two new features to iMessages. The first of all we have already told you and it is none other than the deletion of messages. If you use WhatsApp you will know how it works and that is that users will have time to delete a message in a chat that can not be read inadvertently. That if, as in the Facebook app, a message will appear indicating that the author has deleted the message.

The other news that iMessage will receive soon Are the mentions. Yes, when you talk to a specific person through a chat it is not necessary to use this function because it is a private conversation between two people, but in groups it is a function that you really want to have at hand. As in other applications you will have to put the @ key before the user you want to mention and to whom the message is addressed.

Other news is on the way

New features are coming to iMessage for your iPhone, but according to TrustedReviews there are others on the way. One of them is the possibility of changing the font to other styles such as italics or bold, which also work in other messaging applications. On the other hand, another interesting function could also come, such as the ellipsis in the groups. These indicate that a user is writing, so you can expect a response soon along with a mention such as the ones we were commenting on before or the same as going back and deleting the published comment.