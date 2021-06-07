IMDb’s Top 10 Al Pacino Movies

Al Pacino it is part of the history of cinema. Alfredo James Pacino, which is his name, was born on April 25, 1940 in the New York neighborhood of East Harlem, although he grew up with his mother in the South Bronx. Of Sicilian descent (his maternal family was originally from Corleone), he quickly stood out among his schoolmates as a born actor.

Supported by his teachers, his irregular passage through the educational system was reinforced by theater classes that led him to become one of the key figures in acting at the end of the 20th century.

Method actor and student of HB Studio and the Actors Studio from New York, where he received classes in Charlie laughtonAnd Lee strasberg, his film career began with ‘Me, Natalia‘(Fred Coe, 1969) and began to attract the attention of critics with’Panic in Needle Park‘(Jerry Schatzberg, 1971), but it was his third feature film with which his legend really began to be written:’The Godfather‘(Francis Ford Coppola, 1972).

With ‘Serpico‘(Sidney Lumet, 1973),’Hunting‘(William Friedkin, 1980),’The price of power‘(Brian De Palma, 1983),’Glengarry Glen Ross‘(James Foley, 1992),’Trapped by his past‘(Brian De Palma, 1993) and’Heat‘(Michael Mann, 1995) as part of his wonderful career, he became an Oscar winner for best leading actor for his work in’Essence of woman‘(Martin Brest, 1992), and nominated 7 other times, Pacino has also been awarded various Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Tony awards. And it also has more face than back.

We review in this list its 10 best movies taking into account the average marks of the users of Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

10. ‘Donnie Brasco’ (Mike Newell, 1997)

It is his only film to date with Johnny Depp, although critics and audiences surrendered to the enormous acting duo that both formed in this police film that adapts the true story of FBI agent Joseph D. Pistone, played by Depp. Al Pacino plays a member of a mob clan who helps Pistone infiltrate a powerful Italian mob family in New York.

Average grade: 8.25

9. ‘The price of power’ (Brian De Palma, 1983)

It’s surprising that Al Pacino’s most iconic role, Tony Montana from ‘Scarface’, figures so low on this list. The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for his fervent incarnation of a Cuban criminal who ends up building his own crime empire to end up burning in his own flames.

Average grade: 8.3

8. ‘Essence of a woman’ (Martin Brest, 1992)

Much has been made of the fact that the only Oscar in Al Pacino’s career is for a role in a minor film in his filmography, full of truly great characters. In the remake of a 1974 Dino Risi film, the actor plays a blind ex-military man with bad temper and great tango skills.

Average grade: 8.4

7. ‘Serpico’ (Sidney Lumet, 1973)

The first of two films that in the 70s united the talents of Al Pacino and Sidney Lumet. The actor plays an honest policeman surrounded by the most pestilential corruption, who confronts his colleagues and ends up in trouble. Second Oscar nomination for Best Actor, which in this case was surpassed by Jack Lemmon from ‘Save the Tiger’.

Average grade: 8.4

6. ‘Heat’ (Michael Mann, 1995)

The first of the two films that Al Pacino has shot with Michael Mann, and the first film in which he coincided in the filming with his, supposedly rival, Robert de Niro (in ‘The Godfather II’ they did not share any sequence). The actor plays a police lieutenant who must hunt down a gang of thieves led by De Niro.

Average grade: 8.45

5. ‘Success at any price’ (James Foley, 1992)

Al Pacino is part of a luxurious ensemble cast, which includes names such as Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Spacey and Ed Harris, in the adaptation of the stage play ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ by David Mamet.

Average grade: 8.65

4. ‘The dilemma’ (Michael Mann, 1999)

Undoubtedly one of the best thrillers of the 90s, unfairly ignored at the Oscars, where it received 7 nominations, but did not take any awards. Al Pacino plays the journalist of a CBS program who uncovers the case of a tobacco company who decides to add a highly toxic substance to her cigarettes that increases consumer addiction.

Average grade: 8.75

3. ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ (Sidney Lumet, 1975)

On a hot summer afternoon, Al Pacino stars in a disastrous bank robbery in this Sidney Lumet crime flick. The film is based on a royal robbery that occurred in Brooklyn in 1972. The actor received his fourth consecutive Oscar nomination, but again he went home empty.

Average grade: 8.9

2. ‘The Godfather II’ (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

Michael Corleone’s has undoubtedly been THE ROLE, in capital letters, of Al Pacino’s career. In the second installment, however, he had to share screen share with a huge Robert De Niro, who did win the Oscar for his role in the film.

Average grade: 9.4

1. ‘The Godfather’ (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

What about Coppola’s magnum opus, one of the best films in the history of cinema? Al Pacino, who until then was relatively little known in Hollywood, was chosen by the Italian-American director to play Michael Corleone in the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Mario Puzo. He received his first Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actor, along with his colleagues Robert Duvall and James Caan, although the statuette was eventually taken by Joel Gray for ‘Cabaret’. Who did take the cat to the water was Marlon Brando, Oscar for Best Leading Actor in the unforgettable role of Don Vito Corleone.

Average grade: 9.55

