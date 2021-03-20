IMDb Reveals Top 10 Movies Of All Time List; and there’s the ‘joker’

Currently there are many production houses and services streaming, so sometimes it is difficult to designate which movie we want to see. Without confiscation, the experts at the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) have made it easy for us by listing the best films in the history of cinema and, of course, The joker is among these.

These great cinematographic productions are considered true classics of cult obligatory for all those beloved of the cinema. There are many reasons to see The joker and IMDb decided to position it at number 10, succeeding productions by renowned directors such as Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, among others.

1. The Shawshank Redemption

This film is a 1994 classic and is based on a novel by famed writer Stephen King that tells the story of two men who cross their destiny in prison and become good friends. The two seek to rescue the crimes that led them to that area, performing good deeds every day and facing all the humiliations that are experienced in the dungeon until one of them takes the important and risky audacity to escape near a new life.

two. The Godfather

The character behind this wonderful dynasty is Francis Ford Coppola. It tells the story of Don Vito Corleone, the patriarch of a group of gangsters who decides to leave the empire to his youngest son, Michael. Without seizure, this daring endangers the lives of all his loved ones. This adjacent one with its sequels, in different the second part, is one of the films to which more homage has been paid with references in other tapes, series and even cartoons. Above, its characters are part of our civilization.

3. The Godfather: Part II

This sequel to The Godfather It is one of the most acclaimed films around the world. It tells how Michael takes over his father’s empire. In it we can be spectators of some of the best performances of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Four. Batman: The Dark Knight

What can we propose from this movie? It’s wonderful, and it was the first comic-book-based film to be considered a seventh-art masterpiece. With it, the insightful director Christopher Nolan put a total spin on superhero cinema. Additionally, in it we can see the magnificent concert of Heath Ledger, interpreting the best translation of the Joker that we had never spent, which owed him a posthumous Oscar.

5. Angry Men

This film was released in 1957 and tells the story of a group that tries to convince the audience to change their minds and get equity to be done. The script for this film has been adapted for plays and the theme it deals with has been explored in countless series and films.

6. Schindler’s List

This great 1993 film is set in the Second World Extermination and tells the story of a man who risks his career and existence to protect a class of Jews from the fascist threat. The peculiarity of this film is that it is blank and annoying, but it has a trivial touch of color like a red coat that symbolizes some of the atrocities that were committed during that armed conflict.

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The trilogy based on the novel by JRR Tolkien and directed by Peter Jackson is one of the most epic of all time. Without requisition, The Return of the king It is the most exciting of all, both for the script, music, photography, special merchandise and others. He narrowly won 11 Oscars.

8. Pulp fiction

This count cannot be complete without a Quentin Tarantino movie. Pulp fiction It is the second film he directed and tells the story of a boxer, two bandits, the wife of a gangster and two hit men who are involved in violent situations. We’ve all been through even the place where John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance. Additionally, it is important to note that this film defined the term of the 90s and Tarantino showed us that it was possible to build a universe where there are different references and connections.

9. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

This tape West movie 1996 directed by Sergio Leone traps us with the story of an unexpected alliance between two men who, after having been involved in a scam, are given the task of finding a large fortune that is buried in some occupation of a separate cemetery. Clint Eastwood is one of the protagonists of this film and was consolidated as a lot of luck with his insightful recital.

10. The joker

Todd Phillips is responsible for this great movie. In it they show us Arthur Fleck and how the pain of enduring a bad life, childhood traumas and other problems led him to become the most acclaimed brute in DC Comics. Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for Best Actor for his tenth in this controversial film.

Every year this relationship grows little by little and, of course, there are many films that could be in this count, but today we only had to see the first 10.