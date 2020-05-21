The Mexican Institute of Cinematography wants to give direct financial support to exhibition spaces, on the condition that they program national titles. María Novaro, director of Imcine (for its acronym) pointed out that this would be through the new trust that will arise after the union between Fidecine and Foprocine, responsible until this year for contributing to the production of commercial and author tapes, respectively.

In the past and through the Fidecine, he recalled, an attempt has been made to generate these dissemination spaces, but with credits, which many times cannot be covered by the respective stakeholders.. “It has worked quite badly, 23 spaces have obtained them and 18 have returned the money because they cannot with the conditions of the support; Of the five that remain, one asked for a popcorn machine, “he said.

“So we want not credits, but supports the exhibition in exchange for the projection of Mexican cinema and that the spaces guarantee it, we are studying the formula; Mexican cinema remains unseen, many people do not have access to it, “said the official.

Novaro held a virtual talk moderated by the filmmaker Natalia Beristáin (“Los adioses”), to detail the moment lived by the support for production by Imcine, amid the health contingency and the federal austerity policy, which generated concern in the film community.

In April Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the Republic, decreed the extinction of all trusts that were not backed by the law, a line that included the Foprocine, created in 1997 and renewed every five years. At the end of the month it was determined that Foprocine would be respected, but would join a single trust with Fidecine, whose conversion is already underway.

Novaro indicated that a legal extension was obtained so that the funds continue to function this year separately, with the resources assigned from the beginning (80 million each). The Foprocine, explained María, has 170.6 million pesos of patrimony already protected, with which the commitments acquired can be covered.

“We challenge each other in calls and that, I understand the concern of the community, but it was all these legal tools that we were working on,” he explained. He acknowledged that six million pesos were returned and what was affected in the reallocation of resources will have an impact on operations, such as getting rid of transportation vehicles and projects that were thought, such as one on experimental cinema.

“The first thing we sacrificed was the new thing that was going to be done, and now we move it to 2021; it is also to see reductions to the minimum possible, I think we are going to detect that as (the case) of stimuli to creators, but it will be minimal ”.

JL

