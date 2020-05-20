Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 20, 2020, p. 6

María Novaro, director of the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine), offered a talk via Facebook Live in which she answered questions about concerns related to cutting resources and supporting production. It is a difficult and changing year, he said.

Thanks to the legal extension that was obtained on April 30, after the presidential decree of extinction of trusts, the resources destined to the Fund for Quality Film Production (Foprocine) will function normally to fulfill all the commitments acquired in 2020, since The 170.6 million pesos that had been allocated to the various supports and incentives were respected.

A few days ago, after supporting the viability of Foprocine before the authorities, the official stated that “the assets of Fidecine (Fund for Investment and Encouragement of Cinema) and Foprocine were protected, and the possibility of moving –to the fastest possible – to a comprehensive and unique trust that would bring both together, while retaining all the support that each one offers, ”and its advantages.

He emphasized: it does not mean that one disappears, but rather that we take advantage of the fact that Fidecine does have a legal figure, and thus the two trusts were protected by law and became one; This had to be done as soon as possible to ensure that in 2021 we had a unique trust already with the Fidecine and Foprocine budget intact, but with an organic structure within Imcine.

“Then,” he continued, “thanks to this legal tool we will pass through 2020 with some normality; I understand that this caused fear among the community, but if calls were delayed, if there have been no sessions of this or that evaluation or if results of short films have not been published, it was due to the administrative and legal difficulties we have faced ”in recent weeks.

He argued: we will function normally the rest of the year, we already have the legal extension and the money, which is intact, was protected.

In this time, he explained, we have also been working on the foundation for this new trust that brings together our two funds, because it is urgent that it enter the Chambers in order to follow a process for it to be legislated, ready and functioning in 2021.

María Novaro highlighted that Foprocine has always been vulnerable, not being in law, since it was created in 1997, it has been kept alive by agreements of every five years; that is, it is extinguished and must be renewed. In fact, we already knew that in 2021 we were going to enter into the argument to renew this agreement, which was brought forward a year, although now we face it in difficult conditions and at a distance.

He asserted that the new trust will be delimited through consultations, workshops and talking together with the community and take advantage of it for good. This would be the time to rectify or raise various aspects regarding the types of support that will be given.

Feasibility and transparency

In this sense, Novaro added, people have spoken out for the viability and transparency of the evaluation councils, members endorsed by the community, who meet with absolute independence and recommend or not the projects. We want the sole trust to maintain the evaluation mechanisms, not from Fide but from Fopro.

It is analyzed, he specified, that with this unique trust, the credits are also transformed into exhibition spaces, which has worked quite poorly, because over the years, 23 spaces have competed and obtained this credit, of which 18 have money back because they can’t handle the conditions.

Now, it is intended that the spaces that guarantee the exhibition of Mexican cinema will have direct support and not in the form of credit. Our cinema is still unseen and many people do not have access to it; Even the two large commercial film corporations show very few national feature films.

Regarding the epidemic, as well as the health and economic crisis in the country, María Novaro assured: “the budget was reduced not only to Imcine, but to the entire Executive, including decentralized and decentralized agencies and agencies. In the Official Gazette of the Federation it was published about the reduction by 75 percent “to all these agencies.

“We – he highlighted – have negotiated with everything that we had committed in calls, contracts and others. But we did have to return 6 million pesos, that is, 12 percent of the budget we had; which means dispensing with rented vehicles and some new activities that we planned to do the rest of the year ”.

The truth, Novaro pointed out, is that Imcine is not going to disappear nor are we canceling any commitment.

.