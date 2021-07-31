I’mbesideyou Inc. launched the “UNION OF EMOTIONS” service that uses artificial intelligence to visualize how people encourage each other across national borders

TOKYO, July 31, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – I’mbesideyou Inc. (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Managing Director: Shozo Kamiya. Hereinafter I’mbesideyou) launched the “UNION OF EMOTIONS” service on 23 July 2021, the opening day of the international sporting event. This is the first time that we have been able to visualize people encouraging each other through the artificial intelligence (AI) of emotion analysis.

A visualization of the emotions of cheers flying around the world: Click on each cheer to learn more about that country. (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 20,000 cheers have already been sent from more than 79 cities in more than 14 countries around the world, and the viewing of these cheers around the world has moved many people on social media.

UNION OF EMOTIONS, is the world’s first example of cross-border and real-time connection of people’s emotions with the help of AI. It is scheduled to be available until August 8, when the closing ceremony of the international sporting event will take place.

Encourage from anywhere in the world:

Cheers sent from anywhere will be viewed around the world using I’mbesideyou’s emotion analysis technology. I’mbesideyou has embarked on this journey in the hope that people anywhere in the world will feel a sense of connection to the world and to themselves by sending encouragement for the efforts of athletes and transcending national boundaries.

https://world-emotions.imbesideyou.com/index.html

User response:

Presentations from around the world include not only those who encourage their own country, but also many who send encouragement to other countries.

More than 20,000 publications have already been made in more than 79 cities in more than 14 countries.

Photographs of the KIMONO project were released, which were expected to be displayed at the opening ceremony, in which countries around the world are represented by 213 different types of kimono and obi, with the names of the countries.

About “UNION OF EMOTIONS”

“UNION OF EMOTIONS” is a service that uses I’mbesideyou’s emotion recognition technology to help people around the world connect with each other through emotions, by capturing and posting videos and photos of people encouraging the athletes.

The service is completely free and does not include advertising.

This is purely an effort to encourage athletes to compete without spectators.

For those people who are not comfortable posting photos or videos, a new button has been added since its launch that allows users to cheer on athletes with just one click.

I’mbesideyou hopes that people from all over the world feel free to participate and connect with each other through the celebration of sports.

Our thoughts:

I’mmbesideyou was very surprised that the most famous sporting event in the world, held in our own country, was held without spectators. What can I’mbesideyou do for athletes who will compete in unusual circumstances? What can I’mmbesideyou do for people all over the world who want to watch the games at the venue? The result of our own thinking is “UNION OF EMOTIONS”.

I’mmbesideyou is working in this service to transform the suffering caused by COVID-19 into hope for a new era. If you share our vision, please sign up for your support and share the service site URL and #UNIONOFEMOTIONS hashtag.

https://world-emotions.imbesideyou.com/index.html

#UNIONOFEMOTIONS

