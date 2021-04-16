Imanol highlights Lopetegui’s “bestial work” at Sevilla

04/16/2021 at 7:26 PM CEST

The coach of Real Sociedad, Imanol Sheriff, highlighted this Friday, the eve of receiving Sevilla in San Sebastián, the work of Julen Lopetegui in the Andalusian team and affirmed that he does a “beastly job”.

“It is not easy for him in such a place, with many changes in the squad and, although the players are people with a lot of experience and a high level, what Julen is doing as a coach has enormous merit”said Alguacil in the press conference prior to this meeting.

He expects a “difficult” match against Sevilla because “they are in a great moment”, while he recalled that in the previous league match, although Real lost 3-2, they had their “options” and generated “opportunities” that later “did not materialize.”

He warned that Sevilla has “‘Champions’ players in all their areas “and” also in the technical and physical aspects. “Without a doubt, if we do not fight and fight from the beginning it will be impossible because they are very competitive and we also have to be,” he said.

The significant casualties with which his team is presented for this meeting do not discourage the Real Sociedad coach, who said that “there are no excuses” since he has a large squad to face this and successive games.

“We have twenty players and two goalkeepers, so I have 22 men to prepare for the game against Sevilla and the others are taking steps little by little in their recovery processes,” said Alguacil, who did not rule out the end of the season for Mikel Merino, who wants to check “his evolution and see if it is possible for him to play.”

Imanol is confident of being able to do something “great” at the end of the season, after “having made history with the Cup”. “The season is not over and entering the Europa League two years in a row would be something great,” he added.

Regarding the next Cup final to be determined by the successor of Real as champion of this tournament, he acknowledged that “as a Basque” he would like to see Athletic win, although for the interests of Real “it would be better if Barcelona win” and, as a fan, expect “the best man to win.”