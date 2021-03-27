Imanol Arias, unexpected protagonist in the Newscast when his car was stopped at a police checkpoint

Easter is approaching and the police controls to prevent mobility between communities and prevent the rebound in coronavirus infections. For this reason, these controls have become news.

This Saturday, a team from TVE and RNE had been stationed next to a Civil Guard control between Badajoz and Seville To collect for the Newscast and the informative first-person testimonies of the people who were stopped by the agents, Vertele collects.

What nobody expected is that one of those drivers who had to go through the control outside one of the best-known faces of television in Spain, and precisely of the public entity.

It was the actor Imanol Arias, in the middle of a work trip, who not only stopped the vehicle, but also gave some statements to the journalists stationed at the checkpoint: we have a full theater tomorrow in Ceuta “said the actor.

Arias’s chance encounter with the press did not go unnoticed by viewers, who shared the moment on social networks and did not hesitate to draw a parallel with Arias’s role as Antonio Alcantara in the veteran series Tell me how it happened.

In the latest installment of the series, Alcántara and his wife Merche travel to Barcelona to attend the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992.