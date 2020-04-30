Imanol and the reason for his withdrawal from soap operas, Manual Landeta explains why | Instagram

Despite the fact that some years have passed, the audience does not forget Imanol Landeta who was a successful soap opera singer and actor who moved away from the spotlight long ago.

Through an interview with his father Manuel Landeta The one who continues to act explained the reason why his son decided to stop acting.

In the 90’s the young actor was considered one of the prominent youth actors on Mexican television.

However, from one moment to the next, he stopped appearing on television and its music He also disappeared without a trace, despite the fact that little by little he tried to look for him in a certain time and nothing was heard from him.

Imanol was 12 years old when he managed to star in his first novel on Televisa, this was “The child who came from the sea” in the year of 1998, where he worked alongside the beautiful actress Natalia Esperón.

Eight years after his starring role, he had another starring role in the soap opera. “Postal Code”, sharing credits with José Ron, Eugenio Siller and Altair Jarabo, who was his love interest in the plot.

Her last television appearance was a year after “Zip Code” in 2009, she was part of the cast of “Summer of Love”.

Although he probably misses him, perhaps Imanol had strong reasons to leave the performance, it was in a 2019 interview that his father Manuel Landeta He shared the reason why he had withdrawn.

“He does miss him (acting), but Imanol told me one day that he had ambitions that he felt that due to his characteristics he was not going to achieve or would be more difficult following the acting career,” said Manuel Landeta.

Currently Imanol is 33 years old, as a person mature and thorough according to his own father’s words, he still maintains a life far from the recording forums and apparently lives quite happy.

“He is a complete man and he is a solid man and he has accepted his condition,” said Manuel his father.

