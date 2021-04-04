Imanol Alguacil goes into amateur mode and unleashes his fanaticism at a press conference

The press conference after the end of the King’s Cup 2020 from Imanol Sheriff It was one of those that are not forgotten. The coach of the Real society He let out his fan vein and wanted to celebrate the title in his own way, as if he had been able to do it with all the fans of the team that could not be at La Cartuja in Seville.

“I’m going to go from coach mode to amateur mode, if you allow me. Hobbyist mode or amateur mode, whatever you want to call it. This goes all over Guipúzcoa, this goes for all those who feel the Real. Guipúzcoa, all with me “commented the Real Sociedad coach before unfolding a scarf from his team and singing the most popular song of his fans.

Imanol Alguacil also declared feeling “super proud to make history” with what has been his first great professional success. “It is something great and I want to offer it to the doctors, nurses and people who are on the front line fighting, saving so many lives, because that does have merit and it is also for all of them. My uncle passed away this week from Covid, my family has suffered, we have received great support from my people … and I also dedicate it to everyone”.