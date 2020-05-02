The franchise of Digimon is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new improved version of Digimon Adventure, a series that is very promising and will delight its fans.

Who knows if, in the future, we could see a live-action version of Digimon Adventures. If so, we would surely see something similar to what the artist Carlos Gzz recently shared on Twitter.

This artist wanted to imagine actor Henry Cavill, who stars in Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series of the video game The Witcher, under the skin of Angemon.

This is what ‘The Witcher’ would look like as Angemon

In the image on the left we see the protagonist of the serie The Witcher ’series as Angemon, with a very realistic and spectacular appearance. In the image on the right, we see the original Digimon, Angemon. The resemblance is amazing, right?

British actor Henry Cavill He has performed flawlessly in the first season of the Netflix series. In ‘The Witcher’, we had the opportunity to see a Geralt from Rivia with a great resemblance both physically and personality level with his counterpart in the videogames of the saga. But despite his great leap to fame for this role, the actor has already worked in very popular films such as’ The Revenge of the Count of Monte Cristo ‘,’ Tristan and Isolde ‘,’ Stardust ‘,’ The Man of Steel ‘,’ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘,’ The Justice League ‘or’ Mission Impossible: Fallout ‘, among many others.

Digimon Adventure’s new anime series will bring back Angemon at some point in the plot. In fact, in the last episode of the original series we saw T.K. and Kairi got their Digivices. Which means it won’t be long before we see the fan-favorite duo Angemon and Angewomon again.

It is not the first time that we see something similar, remember that a few months ago in Alfabetajuega we already shared a fascinating Angewomon cosplay that left us speechless.

What do you think about the similarity between this conceptual design of ‘The Witcher’ and Angemon? Do you think Henry Cavill would do a good role as Angemon if Digimon created a movie? Are you excited for the return of Digimon Adventure in the form of _reboot? _