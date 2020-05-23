CDMX.- For commentators José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson, the leaders of the Liga Mx teams lacked the imagination to resume Clausura 2020, instead of canceling it.

In his comment, José Ramón Fernández confirmed the end of Closing 2020, noting that there was little imagination and few alternatives for managers, noting that they go “from failure to failure.”

For David Faitelson, not only was there a lack of imagination, but the will and even “courage” to continue with the Clausura 2020.

It is a shame that the clubs will not look for other formulas to try to “save” the Clausura. Again, there was a lack of will and imagination, ”wrote Faitelson.

‘Joserra’ pointed out that the teams of MX League they should look for a collective television contract, not that everyone be divided, since that way they would be protected.

Faitelson ended with the topic, noting that for a long time, not only was the tournament canceled, but the intelligence of the leaders of Mexican soccer.

After ten disputed dates and more than two months of being suspended, Clausura 2020 was finished without having a champion in the men’s category and the Women’s MX League.

