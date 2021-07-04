images to share independence day

. American flags are seen near the mall in front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on July 3, 2018, one day before the Independence Day holiday.

Happy Independence Day! This Sunday, July 4, the streets of the entire territory of the North American country will be filled with celebrations in commemoration of the 13 states that defended their freedom and sovereignty before the British hegemony, proclaiming July 4, 1776 through a document drawn up in the II Congress Continental of Philadelphia, that a new country was born free and independent.

The United States, on this holiday, proudly dyes its nation with the colors of the flag, and around the parades and fireworks each inhabitant of this nation along with their friends and family demonstrate all the patriotism that identifies them throughout the world as one strong and thriving nation.

To make this day more special, we have made a selection of images to share, which are identified with all the values, the joy and the celebration of locals and foreigners, who appreciate the welcoming of a large and resilient homeland.

The best images to share on this day

