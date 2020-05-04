The Estadão photographer Dida Sampaio he was attacked this Sunday, 3, by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro when he was following a pro-government demonstration held this Sunday, 3, in Brasília. Sampaio recorded images of the president in front of the Planalto Palace ramp, in an area restricted to the press, when he was attacked.

Sampaio used a small ladder to record images when he was pushed by protesters. When he fell and hit his head on the ground, he was surrounded by supporters of the president, as shown in this sequence of photos. Protesters shouted slogans such as “out Estadão” and “rubbish”.

After getting up, the photographer was attacked with punches, kicks and slaps. Sampaio had to leave the area quickly to a safe area and sought support from the Military Police. The photographer registered a police report. In the document, Sampaio reports that he went through “a kind of Polish corridor” when he tried to leave the place.

The newspaper driver, Marcos Pereira, who supported the reporting team, was also physically assaulted with a creep. Julia Lindner and André Borges, journalists from Estadão who also followed the demonstration elsewhere in the Esplanade, were insulted, but did not suffer physical aggression.

Winner of two Esso awards and three Vladimir Herzog, Sampaio has worked at Estadão since 1994. From the exact point of Praça dos Três Poderes in front of the Planalto Palace where he was attacked by Bolsonaristas, he has already captured the traditional climbs by the ramp of the elected presidents – Fernando Collor (nineteen ninety), Fernando Henrique (1995 and 1999), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003 and 2007), Dilma Rousseff (2011 and 2015) and Jair Bolsonaro (2019) – and international visitors, such as Bill Clinton (1997), Nelson Mandela (1998), Pope John Paul II (1991) and Barak Obama (2011).

