images of what Neill Blomkamp could do

Neill Blomkamp, the brand new director of ‘District 9‘(and of the less resplendent’Elysium‘ Y ‘Chappie‘), he had a very interesting project in hand to bring the xenomorphs back. His fifth installment of ‘Alien‘had the approval and direct involvement of Sigourney weaver, ready to re-incarnate the immortal Ellen Ripley.

Despite how good the matter smelled, the arrival of Ridley scott and his ‘Alien: Covenant‘made everything come to nothing. The Englishman was going to release two sequels of ‘Prometheus‘Before anyone else was fiddling with his universe so, as far as we knew, Blomkamp’s movie was disappearing off the map.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t do it because it’s a great script and we love working together. It’s just going to take longer to get to you, but the wait will be worth it,” a hopeful commented in 2016 Weaver. “I think it would be a shame if Fox does not give Sigourney the movie in which she really wants to be out,” he said shortly after. Michael Biehn. “I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but it’s going to happen and I know that I’m going to be involved and that there is going to be a new Newt, about 26 or 27 and she looks a lot like Jennifer Lawrence, I don’t know. Maybe that’s how it happens. the relief and then the franchise can continue and they will make more money, which is what this is all about. “

Five years after all that, with Fox swallowed by a Disney with new plans for the franchise, the designer Geoffroy Thoorens He has shared in his networks a large part of his past designs for that ‘Alien 5‘Will we end up seeing her one day?