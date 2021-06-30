images of the premiere, tv spot and final poster

Yesterday the premiere of the film took place “Black Widow” in Los Angeles. A carpet where some of the actors were, like Florence pugh or David harbor, in addition to other figures such as Clark gregg, who played Phil Coulson in the MCU, or Xochitl gomez, which we will see in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as América Chavez. It does highlight the physical absence of Scarlett Johansson, who did connect virtually with the event.

We also have a new promotional spot. Black Widow and her makeshift family take a chance on a new promo for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. The promo begins with a shot of Natasha Romanoff standing in a field surrounded by rubble. This scene and the following ones are accompanied by a voiceover from Natasha. “We all have secrets,” he says. “At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and what you are.” We also see scenes like Red Guardian telling Natasha that the rest of the family is fighting her and Taskmaster approaching Natasha with a sword. Meanwhile, we see a text that says “Face the past” and “Reveal the future.”

Along with this material comes a Very interesting final poster as it includes all the characters of the film. We not only have Natasha, Yelena, Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Melina Vostokoff and the villain Taskmaster, who we are more than used to seeing, but also the enigmatic Mason about whom they want to tell very little, and Dreykov, a character played by Ray Winstone, and that we have seen in a few shots in promotional materials.

“Black Widow” will hit theaters and at Disney + Premier Access on Friday, July 9.

Premiere images

Spot ‘Launch’

Making of: “You were waiting for this”